Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $235,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 123.9% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 963.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

