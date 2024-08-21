Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several analysts have commented on FUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.