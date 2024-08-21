Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,528,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after buying an additional 2,645,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,019,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF alerts:

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.