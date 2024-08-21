Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 164 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,712.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.