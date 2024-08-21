Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,714,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,043,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

