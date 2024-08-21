Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

