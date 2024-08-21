Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,526 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MAA opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
