Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,526 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAA opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

