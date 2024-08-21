Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,663 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:FFEB opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.