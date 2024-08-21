Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

