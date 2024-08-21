Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 493,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 89.36 and a quick ratio of 88.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBRT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

