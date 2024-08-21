Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,246,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,173,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,560,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

