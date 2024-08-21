Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,268 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameren by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ameren by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $60,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after acquiring an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $27,895,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4 %

AEE stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

