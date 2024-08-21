Brookstone Capital Management Sells 137 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 203,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.