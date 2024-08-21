Brookstone Capital Management Sells 346 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 136,165 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,756,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,770,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

