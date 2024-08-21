Brookstone Capital Management Sells 422 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,930,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNG opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

