Brookstone Capital Management Sells 48 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $270.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

