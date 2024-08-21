BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Trading Down 0.1%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.12. 17,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.