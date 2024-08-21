Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.22

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $274.22 and last traded at $270.59, with a volume of 78207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

