Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.62

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 8820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Jennifer C. bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its position in Cadeler A/S by 39.5% during the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 129.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

