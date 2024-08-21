Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2024 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

7/12/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,107. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Caesars Entertainment Inc alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.