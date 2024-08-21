Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 224,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.