Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.76.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.206334 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 40,200 shares of company stock worth $75,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

