Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:CALX opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

