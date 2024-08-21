Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 96 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.
About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF
The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.
