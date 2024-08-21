Camille Burckhart Sells 5,917 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Popular Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Popular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Popular by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 16.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

