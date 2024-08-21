Camille Burckhart Sells 5,917 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.
BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
