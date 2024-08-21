Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.91

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 42785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.