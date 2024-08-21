Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

BBAI traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,586,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $450.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

