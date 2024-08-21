Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,348. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568,171 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after acquiring an additional 188,774 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after acquiring an additional 198,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

