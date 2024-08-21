Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $342.86 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

