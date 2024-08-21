Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Up 6.5%

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). 467,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 146,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.09).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £168.78 million, a PE ratio of 809.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,727.27%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

