Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

TSE CS opened at C$9.31 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

