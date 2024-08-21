Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Kevin Lloyd Hibbert Sells 15,000 Shares

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$847,540.50.
Kevin Lloyd Hibbert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 5,815 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.58, for a total transaction of C$334,842.82.
Capstone Power Stock Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.04.
Capstone Power Company Profile
Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.
