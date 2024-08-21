Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.60. 15,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,520. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $10,567,059. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

