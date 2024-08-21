CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 314.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,994 shares of company stock worth $2,396,053. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

