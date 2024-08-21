CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

