Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,228 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

