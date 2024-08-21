Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $151.65 and last traded at $151.94. 579,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,381,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at $102,710,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $1,039,207.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,783.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.