Cascades Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Cascades Stock Performance

TSE CAS traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.03. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$939.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAS. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hugues Simon bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 33,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$325,250.45. Insiders sold 116,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

