Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.81

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 39598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.