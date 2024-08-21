CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

CECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

