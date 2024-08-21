Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586,370 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $9,540,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 1,552,601 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.