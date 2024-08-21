Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

NYSE EBR opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,444.6% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,766,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 1,652,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 228.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,100,233 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 689,593 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 494,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 257,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

