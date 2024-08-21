Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,960.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,960 ($25.47) and last traded at GBX 1,945 ($25.27), with a volume of 26426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,910 ($24.82).
A number of research firms have commented on CER. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($21.96) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.76) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.
