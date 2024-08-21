Cesar Gonzalez Buys 180,000 Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.

Cesar Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Cesar Gonzalez bought 20,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BTR stock opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Featured Stories

