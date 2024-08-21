CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Trading Down 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 55,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 52,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter worth $7,405,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

