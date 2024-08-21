Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $311,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,969,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,433,767.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PAYC opened at $158.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

