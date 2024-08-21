Charles N. York II Sells 2,633 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $36,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

DAWN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.