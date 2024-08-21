Charles Ray Iv Wesley Buys 5,000 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

HNRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

