Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,324. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $189.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

