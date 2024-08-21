Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.85.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$9.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

